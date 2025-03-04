Efforts to make streets more pedestrian-friendly are a positive step but need to be paired with unpopular decisions by the government, an architect has warned.

Antoine Zammit, founder of Studjurban, which supports Infrastructure Malta in selecting designs proposed by local councils for the €10 million Vjal Kulħadd (Everyone’s Boulevard) initiative, said a change in mindset is needed.

The project aims to improve pedestrian accessibility in 14 streets and squares.

Although the Vjal Kulħadd initiative aims to create greener and more pedestrian-friendly spaces, none of the projects propose fully closing off a road. The exception is Msida’s Triq Oscar Zammit – the road in front of the Junior College – which would only be closed occasionally under current plans.

This project is a start but “it’s not enough”, Zammit said, as this needs to be paired with unpopular strategies that reduce the emphasis on the car.

“You shouldn’t pass through a locality and its local roads just to try to get somewhere faster,” he said. “Frankly, we should make it more difficult for people to do that. Many cities have addressed cars by removing parking or forcing them to pay. They’re not popular decisions but to change the mindset they are needed.”

Make driving through localities less convenient

Since people are accustomed to cars driving through their localities, Zammit said any proposal for change would likely face backlash.

“If people experience car-free areas, they will start to demand more of them,” he said.

Zammit had previously attempted to fully pedestrianise a square as the lead architect behind the partial pedestrianisation of the Mosta square, which was initially planned to be closed to cars on weekends.

At the time, the Mosta square project faced significant backlash from residents and the local council, which opposed any plans to restrict traffic.

Today, due to a decision by Transport Malta, the square is pedestrianised during limited hours at the weekend.

Zammit is also the architect behind the revamping and part pedestrianisation of Vittoriosa square.

Digital render of four different Vjal Kulħadd projects. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

‘I must work within the pre-established parameters’

While Zammit advocates for more pedestrianised areas, his involvement in other controversial large-scale projects have been criticised for doing the opposite.

He was involved in Transport Malta’s Capitainerie project in Ta’ Xbiex and the development of Fort Chambray, both of which have been criticised for prioritising commercial interests over public space.

The Capitainerie project was supposed to develop offices and a restaurant on public land where there is a car park. Today, it is half built after a court annulled its permit.

Gozo’s Fort Chambray, transferred to the private sector through a concession agreement, is set to be redeveloped into a hotel, residential units and commercial facilities.

Developer Michael Caruana also intends to demolish the British-era barracks save for their façade, flanks and portico and rebuild them on another part of the site. Asked how he reconciles his advocacy for public spaces with his role in such projects, Zammit said that architects must work within predefined parameters.

The half-built Capitainerie along the Ta’ Xbiex promenade. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

“It’s about having a brief, having your own ideas and bringing these together. Ultimately, trying to get the best outcome,” Zammit said.

Defending the Capitainerie’s commercial elements, Zammit said: “Projects of a certain scale, unfortunately, don’t always have the financing to do that. It’s all about finding this balance. You need to have some development to offset it and to finance.”

Despite the commercial elements, he argued that his projects provide “quality open space” for the public. He added that the Capitainerie project constructed a new promenade that gives people an alternative to walking among cars.

Zammit, however, admitted he did not know what would happen to the half-built Capitainerie now that the permit has been annulled.