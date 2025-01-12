Chemimart Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

Honest Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37 & 39, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Triq is-Sgħajtar, Mosta (2141 5198)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Sonren by Milia’s Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 169, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 0681)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Fontana Pharmacy, Spring Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-8pm.

Other pharmacies: In January other pharmacies may open. View: www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to St Sebastian parish church, Qormi, and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.