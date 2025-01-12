Obituaries

CAMILLERI. On January 10, RITA, née Degiovanni, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church at the age of 81. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Godwin, her son Kurt, her daughter Karen and her husband Jesmond Mugliett, and her grandchildren, Andrea, Katrina, Luigi, Mattea, Nina and Nikki, her brothers and their spouses, nephews and nieces, in-laws and the Sacred Heart community. The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 8am, at Our Lady of Fatima parish church, Guardamangia. Special thanks to all the management and staff at The Imperial care home and the medical team and staff at Narċis Ward, St Vincent de Paul Residence. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

GONZI. On January 7, ROSEMARY, née Grech, passed away peacefully at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church, surrounded by her children and their spouses. She will be dearly missed by her children Michael, Mariella and John and their respective spouses Joanna, Giles and Michelle, her grandchildren Hannah, Luisa, Greg, Jacques and Carla, her sister-in-law Anne Grech, her brother Tony and his wife Ida Grech, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. Mass praesente cadavere will be said at the Carmelite church, Balluta, on Wednesday, January 15, at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

Roger David Pipkin

PIPKIN − ROGER DAVID, aged 67 years, passed away suddenly at home in Farnham, Surrey, UK, on January 4. He will always be loved and cherished by his beloved wife Elizabeth née Castles, his adored and precious daughter Francesca, his beloved mother Doreen, his brother Graham and his wife Mary, his in-laws, nephews, nieces, numerous dear friends in Malta and around the world, including his former colleagues from De La Rue Malta. Roger’s funeral will be held in Farnham, Surrey, UK. Please keep Roger in your thoughts and prayers that he may rest in the eternal peace of God’s loving embrace.

PORTELLI – MARIA, daughter of Joseph and Olga, née Vella, passed away peacefully on December 27, at the age of 76. She leaves to mourn her loss her brothers and sisters Dun Anton, Josef, Connie and Marthese and their families. Funeral Mass will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, January 13, at 2.30pm, at St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun. Your prayers are much appreciated. Donations in her memory may be made to Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara. Good Lord, gather her into Your bosom.

In Memoriam

CAMILLERI – JOAN. On the anniversary of her passing away – forever missed.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, missed, and very dear.

Always in our thoughts and prayers, your loving children John and Bernadette, Loraine and Keith, grandchildren Lisa and Mark, Nigel and great-granddaughters Julia and Emma. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CHETCUTI. In loving memory of PAUL, today the 37th anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His sons Hector, Oliver and Paul and their respective families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GULIA – JOANNA ANTIDA GULIA, B. Pharm. In loving memory of our dear mother on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Ever in our thoughts and prayers. Your sons Kenneth, Gavin and his wife Fleur, and your loving grandchildren Martina and Luigi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

LAPIRA – MARY. In loving memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother today the 12th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered by her children and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID. In loving memory of JULIANA, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who left this world. Though time moves forward, her presence remains deeply felt in our hearts and lives. Rest peacefully; deeply missed and never forgotten.

SAMMUT – In loving memory of our dear mother VALERIE who left us so suddenly four years ago. Deeply missed, always in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Adrian, Maria and Annabelle, and their families.

STAFRACE – VICTOR. Unfading memories of a dear father and grandfather on the 26th anniversary of his passing away. Josie and Suzanne, Odette and Patrick and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

WALSH – MAURICE. Loving and cherished memories of a special husband, father and grandfather, on the third anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by his wife Josephine, his children Marlene and Reginald, Raymond and Roberta, and Simon, his grandson Shawn and Krista-Maria, family and friends. Forever in our hearts. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Cherished and unfading memories of CHARLES SPITERI a very beloved husband and father, on the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by his wife Freda, daughter Vicky, his son Karl and his wife Daniela. Forever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 11.30am, at Our Lady of Good Counsel church, Paceville. May he rest in heaven in the arms of Our Lord.

A precious son, so deeply missed ROBERT ATTARD (24.5.1992 – 12.1.2011). Loved with a love beyond all feelings; Missed with a grief beyond all tears. Rest in peace, dearest Robert. Mum Sheila, Dad Reno, Gillian and Edward.

TONY MALLIA - On the 21st anniversary of his demise (15.1.2004 - 15.1.2025). A loving husband, father and brother. Greatly missed and never forgotten by his wife Mary, his daughter Madeleine and Leli, his son Alex and Marika, sisters and in-laws. Always in our thoughts. Rest in peace.

In loving memory of SUSAN MIFSUD on the fourth anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her beloved mother Veronica, her brothers Robert and Patrick, her sisters Shirlee and Sheila, in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Lord, grant her eternal rest. As time goes by, our hearts yearn to fill the emptiness you left behind; With memories of you always on our mind. Though you no longer walk with us; With butterfly footprints on this Earth; We believe one day we'll meet again in a place; That knows no pain or hurt.

In loving memory of GULAB CHATLANI today being the 10th anniversary of his demise. In our hearts your memory lingers, Always tender, fond and true; There’s not a day dear Dad, We do not think of you. Sadly missed by his children Tania, Edward, Michelle and their respective spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

Personal

Ringraziamento alla Madonna di Pompei per grazia ricevuta con l’intervento di Mons. Giuseppe Depiro e il reverendo Santo DePiro. MCSD.

