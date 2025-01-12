Education is the cornerstone of national development, shaping a nation’s social, economic and cultural trajectory. In Malta, the education sector has played a pivotal role in fostering growth and innovation, as evidenced by the country’s above-average investment in education. In 2022, Malta allocated 5.5% of its GDP to education, exceeding the EU average of 4.9%.

However, to sustain and enhance this progress, the quality of education must remain a priority, particularly in the academic post-secondary sector, which prepares students aged 16 to 18 for higher education.

A recent study explores the potential of total quality management (TQM) as a strategic framework to improve the quality of academic post-secondary education in Malta, addressing existing challenges while fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

The importance of quality in education

The post-secondary stage is a crucial period in students’ educational journeys, as it often determines their future academic and professional pathways.

Quality education during this phase not only enhances employability but also supports personal development and emotional well-being. However, ensuring consistent quality in education is a complex challenge, influenced by factors such as leadership, teaching methodologies, resources, and school culture.

In Malta, academic post-secondary education serves as a bridge between compulsory schooling and tertiary education, necessitating robust systems to ensure high standards.

While Malta has established frameworks to monitor and improve quality in pre-compulsory and compulsory education through the Directorate for Quality and Standards in Education, and at the tertiary level via the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority, a similar structured approach for academic post-secondary schools is notably absent. This gap highlights the need for innovative strategies such as TQM to ensure excellence in this critical educational stage.

What is TQM?

TQM is a management philosophy rooted in the principle of continuous improvement. Originally developed for the manufacturing sector, TQM has since been successfully adapted to various fields, including education. It emphasises collaboration, stakeholder engagement and a shared commitment to achieving excellence.

TQM in education focuses on improving all processes, people and systems to ensure high-quality service delivery. By fostering a culture of accountability and improvement, TQM provides a framework for addressing the diverse needs of students, staff and institutions.

Globally, TQM has demonstrated its effectiveness in raising educational standards. Countries such as the US, the UK and Finland have embraced TQM principles to enhance educational outcomes.

For Malta, TQM offers an opportunity to develop a structured quality assurance framework specifically tailored to academic post-secondary schools, aligning with the national vision of transforming education to meet the demands of the 21st century.

TQM in Maltese post-secondary education

A recent study sought to evaluate the potential of TQM in Maltese academic post-secondary education by identifying key factors that influence educational quality.

The research involved a thematic analysis of local and international policies, documents and studies, followed by a quantitative survey distributed to 258 educators across five academic post-secondary schools in Malta and Gozo.

With 163 valid responses, the study identified three critical themes essential for applying TQM: leadership and management, teaching and learning, and school ethos. These themes provide a comprehensive framework for enhancing educational quality.

Leadership and management

Effective leadership is the foundation of TQM implementation. Leaders in education must inspire collaboration, foster trust and prioritise the well-being of the school community.

The study highlights several sub-themes under leadership and management that are vital for improving educational quality. First, ethical values must be integrated into the school culture, promoting respect, empathy and collective responsibility. This fosters a sense of purpose and motivation among staff and students.

Additionally, school leaders must involve all staff in shaping the institution’s mission, vision and values, ensuring a shared commitment to excellence.

Operationally, leaders must address resource allocation, infrastructure and staff development. Providing adequate teaching hours, flexible learning programmes and professional training opportunities is essential. Collaboration with other educational institutions can further enrich learning experiences for students.

Moreover, school leaders must ensure a safe, inclusive and clean environment, demonstrating effective financial management to support these goals.

Well-planned lessons, clear learning outcomes and engaging activities are crucial for fostering a stimulating educational environment. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Teaching and learning: the core of educational success

Teaching and learning lie at the heart of total quality management (TQM) in education. My study underscored the importance of student-centred learning approaches that cater to diverse needs and abilities. Well-planned lessons, clear learning outcomes and engaging activities are crucial for fostering a stimulating educational environment.

Collaboration among educators is another key element. Teachers must work together to develop assessments that monitor student progress effectively, while learning support educators (LSEs) play a vital role in supporting students with additional needs.

Encouraging students to take responsibility for their learning and developing 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving and adaptability are also highlighted as priorities.

Continuous improvement in teaching practices is integral to TQM. Teachers should regularly evaluate their methods to identify areas for enhancement, ensuring that learning remains dynamic and effective. By incorporating innovative strategies and scaffolding techniques, educators can help students build on prior knowledge and achieve a deeper understanding.

Building a positive learning environment

The ethos of a school shapes its culture and values, influencing the experiences of both staff and students. The study emphasised the need for a respectful, inclusive and collaborative school environment that supports personal and academic growth.

Educators are encouraged to build strong relationships with students, demonstrating empathy and cultural competence. School policies should align with national guidelines, focusing on effective behaviour management and restorative practices. Celebrating diversity and setting high expectations for all students are critical to fostering a positive school culture.

Student empowerment is another essential aspect of school ethos. Initiatives such as student councils provide learners with opportunities to voice their opinions and contribute to decision-making processes. This not only enhances their educational experience but also helps them develop leadership and problem-solving skills.

TQM in education: opportunities and challenges

The adoption of TQM in Maltese academic post-secondary education offers significant opportunities for improvement. By standardising internal review processes, fostering a culture of excellence and engaging all stakeholders, TQM can enhance the quality of education across the sector. However, challenges remain.

One criticism of TQM is its origin in the manufacturing sector, which may not fully align with the goals of education. Unlike businesses, educational institutions prioritise public service over profit, requiring a nuanced approach to TQM implementation. Additionally, the success of TQM depends on the commitment of all stakeholders. Without buy-in from staff, students and administrators, the philosophy risks becoming superficial.

Training and communication are crucial to overcoming these challenges. Educators must be equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to implement TQM effectively, while clear communication about its benefits can foster stakeholder engagement.

A vision for the future

As Malta continues to invest in education as a driver of national development, TQM offers a promising solution for addressing challenges in the academic post-secondary sector. By focusing on leadership, teaching and school ethos, TQM provides a holistic framework for continuous improvement.

However, its success depends on careful adaptation to the unique context of academic post-secondary education, with a focus on collaboration, inclusivity and accountability.

The study also highlighted the importance of incorporating student perspectives into quality assurance mechanisms. By understanding the needs and experiences of learners, educators can develop strategies that truly enhance educational outcomes. Future research should explore these perspectives to provide a more comprehensive view of quality in academic post-secondary education.

TQM’s potential benefits outweigh limitations

The implementation of TQM in Maltese academic post-secondary education represents a significant step towards achieving excellence in this critical stage of learning.

By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, TQM can help schools standardise their internal processes, engage stakeholders and deliver high-quality education. While challenges exist, the potential benefits of TQM far outweigh its limitations, offering a transformative approach to education in Malta.

With the right support, training and commitment, TQM can empower Maltese academic post-secondary institutions to meet the evolving needs of students and society. As the nation continues to prioritise education as a cornerstone of its development, TQM provides a pathway to building a more resilient, inclusive and effective educational system – one that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in the 21st century.

The research work was funded by the Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme (TESS) Malta.

Josephine Ebejer Grech holds an MBA with distinction from the Central Mediterranean Business School. Her studies were supported by TESS Malta. Currently pursuing doctoral studies, her research interests focus on quality assurance in education and the development of strategic initiatives to strengthen the resilience and holistic well-being of post-secondary students.