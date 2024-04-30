The Nationalist Party will not be attending the Office of the Prime Minister's event on Tuesday night to mark the 20th anniversary of EU membership in protest over statements made in the wake of the hospitals' inquiry.

The reception, scheduled for Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, is organised by OPM for several dignitaries.

In a Facebook post, PN leader Bernard Grech accused the prime minister and his government of waging a campaign against the judiciary, which is doing its duty to ensure justice against those that "stole from the Maltese".

"Because of this, myself and the parliamentary group of the Nationalist Party will not be attending the celebration because we cannot be present with the same prime minister and government acting against the democratic principles of Malta and Europe we are meant to be celebrating," Grech said.

The statement was made after a day of drama where it was revealed that a magisterial inquiry into Joseph Muscat and other ministers’ role in the Vitals deal to privatise three state hospitals had been concluded.

Muscat, who has spent the past year battling the inquiry, described it as a personal “vendetta” and accused the magistrate leading it, Gabriella Vella, of waging war against himself and the Labour Party.

Robert Abela also criticised the timing of the inquiry conclusions, which he said appeared to have been timed to damage the party’s campaign for the June 8 MEP elections.

The PN leader said both Muscat and Abela were determined to block the wheels of justice from turning.

'Predictable, pathetic' - Metsola

In another post, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said many in the country may feel vindicated today.

"Many others may feel betrayed and broken after the men they placed all their trust in, were finally exposed as what we always knew them to be," she said in a social media post.

"But even now, my appeal is for those not to lose hope in politics or in politicians. They should demand better. Some will gloat. They shouldn't."

Others, like the Prime Minister, will collapse in a "predictable, pathetic, panic", launching personal attack on our judges, Metsola said.

"It's all he knows. The lack of leadership that has plagued his premiership will not change. He will remain lost. Adrift. Unable, once again, to rise to the occasion."