The Nationalist Party has said it disagrees with extending school hours, as suggested by a recent study.

The wide-ranging study, carried out by the National Commission for the Promotion for Equality, has sparked heated discussions on several topics related to work-life balance

In a press conference on Friday by PN education spokesperson Justin Schembri and MP Albert Buttigieg, Schembri said the party was against extending school hours, stating that formal education at school could only be strengthened if it is complemented by informal education given at home.

"The quality of education matters more than the quantity of education. It's pointless to extend school hours if the level of education remains the same," he said, adding that families played an important role that was often overlooked in today's fast-paced society.

A society that only focuses on the economy while neglecting quality of life is a cold one, Schembri said.

Breakfast clubs and the Klabb 3-16 programme should be improved, he said, with more human and material resources and pay increases for current staff.

Buttigieg said that, despite rapidly changing social and cultural realities, family should remain at the centre of society.

"Asking whether time at work should dictate time spent with family is a worthwhile discussion to have," he said.

The MP also suggested setting up a task force made up of sectoral stakeholders, where such issues could be discussed in further detail.

Earlier in the week, Education Minister Clifton Grima also expressed his disagreement with extending school hours, saying children's well-being should take priority when making decisions about the education system.

Grima spoke out on the matter after Labour backbencher Edward Zammit Lewis said he was in favour of the recommendation, so that school hours could better align with standard work schedules