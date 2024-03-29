Two men, who allegedly stole a van from Marsascala, were apprehended moments after it was snatched after police officers doing the rounds stopped them in Tarxien.

Police were informed at 10 pm on Thursday night, that a Toyota Dyna van had been stolen from Triq ix-Xnejn Abjad in Marsascala.

However, only minutes after the report came in, police officers on patrol noticed the same van in Triq San Anard in Tarxien and forced the vehicle to stop.

The two people in the van were arrested and both were identified as Italian nationals, a 24-year-old living in Xgħajra and a 52-year-old residing in Marsascala.

The two men remain under arrest and are being held at the police lock-up in Floriana.

They are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days while a police investigation tied to this case is still ongoing.