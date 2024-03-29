Novak Djokovic said Thursday he was unsure who would be his new coach or even if there would be one, a day after ending a five-year association with Goran Ivanisevic. 

Djokovic brought Croatia's 2001 Wimbledon champion on board as a member of his team ahead of the grass court Grand Slam in 2019 and under his guidance won 12 of his 24 career major titles. 

"Concerning my following stage about a coach for me I don't have any clear idea who that might be and if anyone will be," Djokovic said at a press conference in Belgrade. 

"I have always had coaches by my side, since I was young. I am trying to feel what is good for me in this moment." 

