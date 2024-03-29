Newcastle enjoyed a meteoric rise during the first 18 months of their new era under the control of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund but the Magpies’ progress has stalled this season.

Eddie Howe’s men are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League with 10 games to go and any hope of the club’s first major trophy since 1969 is over for another year.

AFP Sport looks at what has gone wrong on Tyneside.

Rules limit spending

In a season in which the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) have begun to bite, few clubs have been as affected as Newcastle.

In stark contrast to the early days of Abu Dhabi’s huge investment at English champions Manchester City, Newcastle have been limited on how heavily they can lean on their new-found wealth from the Gulf.

