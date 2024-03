The police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a man wanted in connection with an ongoing the case.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said Aaron Steven Stewart Edward Ritchie is wanted following a magistrate’s order to track him down. The police issued a photo of the man but no other personal details about him.

Anyone with information about the man can contact the police confidentially on 21 224001 / 119 or at their closest police station, quoting number 8/2024.