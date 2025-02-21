The erosion of the multilateral system is alarming and it is a phenomenon that must be countered, the President of Malta warned on Friday.

Addressing Malta’s ambassadors, high commissioners and permanent representatives during the annual Ambassadors’ Meeting at the President’s Palace in Valletta, Myriam Spiteri Debono stressed the important of dialogue and multilateralism in diplomacy.

“Malta depends on dialogue and multilateralism. It is the only way we can act on such international challenges, as well as other issues such as climate change. Therefore we should continue to be a strong voice in this regard,” she said.

Marking three years from the start of the war in Ukraine and with conflict persisting in the Middle East, the President said the world is still experiencing humanitarian tragedies that undermine the United Nations Charter and international law.

She urged that Malta should continue to promote the importance of diplomacy and dialogue as the basis of a lasting agreement that sustains peace.

“Malta has a unique identity. We have gained recognition as a country that works in favour of peace, security, prosperity, and the defence of fundamental human rights. A country that does not hesitate to speak in favour of righteousness. We also gained trust as it was particularly shown throughout the year 2024,” she said.

Spiteri Debono noted that this was within Malta’s stand as a neutral country. “Neutral, but not indifferent or passive in the face of sufferings, injustices, and particularly the destruction brought about by the breach of peace.”

She added that Malta has always used its neutrality in a constructive and effective way. “We won the trust of the international community by contributing on the international stage with responsibility and with a sense of duty and honesty.”

“This kind of foreign policy is more important than ever. In a global context full of conflicts, some of them close to us, we are facing crises that threaten stability and international peace. These are having direct effect and consequences on us as well.”

Highlighting the dedication and sacrifice the diplomats must face to serve their mission, the President thanked all Malta’s representatives for their collective contribution to promoting Malta’s foreign policy both on a bilateral and multilateral scale.

The President also spoke about how bilateral work is consolidating Malta's relationship with other countries, leading to increased investment and tourism, while Malta's representatives remain a point of reference for the Maltese diaspora living abroad.