Two men, both aged 80, were injured when the driver lost control of his car and crashed in a wall in Paola early on Friday morning.

The driver, who is from Paola, was driving a Toyota Ractis at around 7.30am when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall in Triq il-Bacir in Paola. He was accompanied by another man from the same town.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where they were certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

The police are investigating.