Honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness admitted Thursday bringing in-demand manager Xabi Alonso to the club was “probably impossible.”

The Bayer Leverkusen coach, who spent three years in Munich as a player, is Bayern’s number one target to replace Thomas Tuchel who will leave his post in the summer.

Alonso’s Leverkusen are 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga table with eight matches left and on course for a first-ever league title.

Still unbeaten this season, Leverkusen are also in the semi-finals of the German Cup and the last eight of the Europa League, having won 34 and drawn four of 38 games this season.

Speaking with Bavarian television, Hoeness confirmed Bayern wanted Alonso but predicted he would stay at Leverkusen beyond the season.

