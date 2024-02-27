The Consultative Council for Women’s Rights (CCWR) comprises representatives from diverse sectors to consult with policymakers, advocates for policy changes and fosters collaboration to address gender-based discrimination and promote inclusivity. Through policy recommendations, advocacy campaigns and capacity-building efforts, the council plays a crucial role in shaping gender-sensitive policies, raising awareness about women’s rights issues and empowering women to participate fully in society. By monitoring progress, conducting research and facilitating dialogue, the council helps drive positive change and create a more equitable and inclusive environment for all individuals in Malta, regardless of gender.

For the upcoming year, there was a collective desire from two additional organisations and consensus to incorporate them into the council, one of which works closely with persons with disability. This decision reflects commitment to broaden representation and enhance the intersectional approach adopted for the current year to provide an additional lens focused on minority groups.

Recently, the CCWR in Malta has also embarked on a collaborative effort with the Human Rights Directorate as part of the Gender and Equality Mainstreaming Action Plan (GEMSAP) implementation. The primary objective of this partnership has been to deepen the understanding of intersectionality and raise awareness about its significance among women.

Intersectionality acknowledges the interconnected nature of various forms of discrimination. By incorporating intersectional approach, the council and the Human Rights Directorate aim to foster a more inclusive approach to addressing women’s rights issues and promoting equality across diverse communities in Malta.

The council consulted with the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) to address several pertinent matters concerning women’s rights and intersectionality. These discussions encompassed topics ranging from access to healthcare, employment opportunities, educational equity, social inclusion and domestic violence. It was recognised that women with disabilities represent a unique intersectional identity, navigating challenges distinct from other minority groups. As such, these deliberations aimed to ensure comprehensive consideration of their needs within the broader framework of women’s rights advocacy.

These discussions were anchored with the principles set forth in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), notably article 5, which underscores the fundamental principle of equality and non-discrimination. Additionally, article 13 was emphasised for its focus on access to justice and effective remedies while articles 15 and 16 were highlighted for their significance in safeguarding individuals from exploitation, violence and abuse, particularly addressing concerns such as domestic violence against women with disabilities.

Throughout the deliberations, the CCWR and the CRPD engaged in extensive discourse to align strategies aimed at promoting and safeguarding the rights delineated in these articles. These strategies encompassed the development of inclusive policies, the enhancement of support service accessibility, the propagation of awareness regarding the intersecting challenges faced by women with disabilities and the cultivation of collaborative initiatives among pertinent stakeholders.

Women and girls with a disability have been self-advocating for decades but it is crucial to comprehend that the fight for social justice is a collective one

This joint endeavour sought to ensure the comprehensive participation and inclusion of women with disabilities in all spheres of society, fostering an environment that champions equality and empowerment for all.

All oppression is linked. Be it race, class, gender, physical ability, the various social categorisations create overlapping discrimination. Throughout the course of their life, most women and girls with disability experience multiple levels of discrimination and are more likely to suffer physical or sexual abuse. This reality has been extensively researched and is also evident through the lived experiences of women and girls with disability across the globe. The intersections of gender and disability play a significant role in addressing the underpinnings of this phenomenon, as women and girls with disability are expected to meet both the patriarchal defined standards of being a woman and that of having a disability.

The UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities refer to persons with disabilities as “those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments which in interaction with various barriers may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others” (2006, pg. 4). Therefore, it is important to highlight that women and girls with disability include different types of impairments ranging from physical to psychosocial, among others.

Women and girls with a disability have been self-advocating for decades but it is crucial to comprehend that the fight for social justice is a collective one. The intersectional lens to human rights continues to play a major role in having the rights of women and girls with a disability move up the political ladder.

Similarly, women’s movements are making significant steps towards advocating for all women and girls. However, some practices are still representative of non-disabled privilege. Therefore, it is imperative that such movements rethink and reskill their modus operandi to include all women while challenging those in power and privilege.

This is a crucial step forward for us as women to lead by example when addressing the marginalisation of women and girls with a disability to achieve tangible results. An example of this are the CREA conferences which attract participants from all over the world to tackle issues affecting all women and girls and include women from every minority group, including women with disabilities in a truly inclusive manner.

Embracing intersectionality prompts deep reflection, challenging us to confront the multifaceted nature of gender equality and empowering us to honour the diverse realities of women’s experiences.

Rhoda Garland is the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability. Charmaine Mangion is the chairperson, Consultative Council for Women’s Rights.