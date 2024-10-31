Public sector workers were greeted by a Budget 2025-themed image when they switched on their computers on Tuesday.

The pink-to-turquoise lockscreen, which appeared the day after the government's Budget 2025 announcement, was emblazoned with the slogan ‘A country of quality’ (“Pajjiż ta' Kwalita”).

The image also shows the public service logo and a QR code linking to a budget slogan-titled Facebook video showing interviewees discussing aspects of life in Malta they want to see improve, followed by a segment featuring Prime Minister Robert Abela.

In a seeming nod to the government’s recently launched document ‘Malta Vision 2050’, Abela suggests a revised economic model will achieve such aims.

“I’ve understood your thoughts, your priorities and your concerns. And since our country’s economy has progressed so greatly, now is the time to choose quality over quantity,” Abela says.

“I want to see our country move to one that prioritises quality as this is the only way to enjoy the best.”

The lockscreen remains on public sector computer screens at the time of publication.

The topical image was first flagged by teachers, who reached out to Times of Malta to report its appearance on screens earlier this week.

Malta Union of Teachers' president Marco Bonnici said the union disagreed with computers displaying “material unrelated to schools”, adding it had contacted the education ministry about the issue.

A public service spokesperson said such lockscreen images were normal, with images related to vaccination programmes, mental health, green initiatives and employee programmes, among other topics, circulated on public service devices every few days.

“We don’t find it contradictory; it’s an official government document and a budget for all the nation,” the spokesperson said. “It’s a true copy of the document presented in parliament.”

Stressing the image was “non-political”, he emphasised the public service was a “major participant” in forecasting and implementing budget measures, adding it had received no official complaints about the image.

Addressing teacher concerns, the spokesperson noted that as public sector workers, educators were “part of the government service” and “affected by the budget”.

He said the video linked to the QR code was the "official video" explaining this year's budget slogan and was shown on the Malta government website.

The spokesperson said the lockscreen would be replaced by a new image by Monday, adding this was not the first budget announcement to prompt the appearance of such an image.

This week, residents also received leaflets by post-advertising budget measures, highlighting those affecting taxation, education, family allowances, and elderly care, among others.

Residents received budget leaflets by post this week.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana announced a slew of measures for next year including widened tax bands and increases to the minimum wage and cost-of-living-allowance.

Reacting to the announcement, Opposition leader Bernard Grech accused the government of using the budget to boost Abela’s popularity following the June elections and subsequent opinion polls.