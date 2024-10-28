A court has provisionally upheld a warrant of a prohibitory injunction filed by the Nationalist Party ordering PBS to halt a broadcasting political spot in connection with Budget 2025, deeming it unconstitutional.

On Sunday government unveiled the theme of Budget 2025 and TVM aired a spot featuring prime minister Robert Abela.

The court presided by Judge Miriam Hayman directed the Broadcasting Authority to oversee PBS content and ensure it avoids broadcasting any partisan spots, in accordance with legal standards.

This injunction follows a request on Monday by PN general secretary Michael Piccinino, who requested PBS to cease broadcasting political advertisements that contravene laws prohibiting partisan content on public broadcasting platforms.

The injunction was signed by lawyer Paul Borg Olivier, acting on behalf of the PN.

The PN urged the BA to remain vigilant, in respect of its duty and obligations, and to independently take all action as ordered by the court to prevent partisan spots on the public broadcasting station.

In a statement the PN said that the issue echoes a previous case from February 2023. Image: Facebook

In a statement, the PN said the issue echoes a previous case in February 2023, when both PBS and the BA were found to have breached the constitution and the PN’s fundamental rights over the airing of budget-related spots in 2022.

Legal proceedings for the current case regarding the warrant of prohibitory injunction are set to continue on November 6.