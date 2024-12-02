Public transport impacts people’s quality of life in a number of ways. There are the impacts that are evident. People who commute to work by car lose a lot of time stuck in traffic-congested roads. The annoyance and frustration are not conducive to a good quality of life. Nor is the extensive air pollution that traffic jams produce.

Regular bus users are worse off. For most journeys, the time it takes them to get from A to B is excessive. They sometimes wait for a scheduled bus that does not turn up. They often must wait on bus stops in the cold of winter and the scorching sun of summer. Few bus stops provide any sort of protection from the elements.

There are impacts on people that are less evident. Many people are forced to buy a car because public transport does not adequately serve their needs. For young people, this imposes a significant burden in a situation where their finances are very limited. Excessive financial worries are certainly not conducive to a good quality of life.

Quality of life is also dependent on the availability and quality of public spaces. Some local councils would like to pedestrianise the main urban spaces of their towns. The reality is that pedestrianisation is not possible unless there is an efficient public transport system. People need to travel to town centres, and you cannot simply restrict access without there being a viable alternative.

More importantly, pedestrianisation has to be part of a holistic transport strategy for Malta that includes public transport, main roads network, parking provision, park and ride, cycle lanes, residential parking schemes, and walkability of urban spaces. The cornerstone of any transport strategy is an efficient and reliable public transport.

There are many examples of European cities that have a public transport system that is conducive to a good quality of life. The city of Prague is one example. The central areas, including the historic centre, are serviced by an extensive tram system. People living in peripheral areas of Prague can get to the city centre within a reasonable time. In the city centre, some streets and squares are fully pedestrianised.

Malta needs a tram system - John Ebejer

Other urban spaces are partially pedestrianised, allowing traffic to pass through but providing ample spaces for pedestrians. Multi-storey car parks are strategically located within easy pedestrian reach to the city centre.

Most residents of Prague rely on public transport to commute to work. Therefore, there are less carbon emissions and less pollution. This is not a unique example as many cities across Europe have invested heavily in efficient public transport systems and the enhancements of their main urban spaces.

An efficient public transport system is also relevant to tourism. Malta’s tourism today is different from what it was, say, two or three decades ago. With the increase of short-term tourism rentals, such as Airbnbs, there are many more tourists in most towns across Malta and Gozo. There are more tourists willing to explore and get away from the traditional tourist hotspots.

Apart from enjoying the pleasant weather, winter tourists would like to visit other parts of the island, like for example one of the many attractive historic town centres. Reliable public transport allows them to do so without difficulty and at a reasonable cost.

Weak public transport is detrimental to Malta’s sustainability. For locals and visitors alike, inadequate public transport forces people to rely on the use of the private car, thus increasing the pressure on the road network, with the inevitable consequences of traffic congestion, unreasonable travel delays, increased carbon emissions, and increased pollution.

Malta is a long way away from having an adequate public transport system. Improvements in the current bus network are welcome. Improvements could include new routes, greater frequencies and improved bus stop facilities. However, the real change that Malta needs is a tram system. Trams are preferable to buses because they carry a significantly larger number people and are less susceptible to delays caused by traffic.

John Ebejer is a senior lecturer at the University of Malta. He has researched extensively on cities, focusing on urban spaces, transport and tourism. He is the author of Tourism in European Cities and other publications.