A Gozitan football club and two players are to be charged with match-fixing by the Malta FA Integrity Unit.

Qala Saints FC and its player Manuel Xerri, along with Żebbuġ Rovers goalkeeper Leonard Camilleri have been suspended pending the outcome of a hearing.

It follows an investigation into the top-of-the-table clash in the GFA Division One between Nadur Youngsters and Qala Saints at the Gozo Stadium which ended in a 1-1 draw.

MFA Integrity Officer Herman Mula confirmed that the “approach” happened before the direct clash between the two clubs on March 17. The Malta FA accused the club and the two footballers of attempting to bribe the Nadur Youngsters player.

Nadur Youngsters went on to win the GFA Division One title when they finished two points clear of Qala Saints at the top of the standings.

Mula said Xerri and Camilleri will be facing match-fixing charges while Qala Saints have also been accused as the approach was allegedly masterminded by one of their players in a bid to help his own club.

Xerri, Camilleri and the club Qala Saints are expected to appear in front of the Malta FA’s Board Control Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on Wednesday to respond to the accusations.

The charges followed an investigation conducted by both the Malta Police Force and the Malta FA Integrity Office.

“I can confirm that the Malta FA Integrity Unit has just issued charges against two players, Leonard Camilleri and Manuel Xerri, as well as Division One side Qala Saints, which club is carried in liability by their player’s actions following an attempt to bribe a Nadur Youngsters player,” Mula said.

“As part of the usual proceedings in such cases, both Camilleri and Xerri have been temporarily suspended from any football activity until the hearing is heard in front of the MFA board.”

The MFA Integrity Officer said Xerri and Camilleri are also expected to face bribery charges in front of the Criminal Courts in the coming weeks and could face a prison sentence if found guilty under the Law of Manipulation of Sport.