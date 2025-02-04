If children are expected to receive a quality education during school hours, shouldn’t the same standard apply to afterschool services?

This is the question posed by Anna Borg, an associate professor at the Centre for Labour Studies at the University of Malta, following a recent study commissioned by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE).

The study, conducted by Borg and professor Liberato Camilleri, explored perceptions and attitudes towards work-life balance in Malta, with a particular focus on family size.

One key issue highlighted in the research was the quality of afterschool services, specifically Klabb 3-16.

Low qualifications

Borg expressed concern about the disparity between the qualifications required for school teachers and those needed for afterschool workers.

“Our children go from a school system where you need to have a degree and a warrant to be with a child, to an afterschool system where you just need a school-leaving certificate and 12 hours of training,” she said.

“During school there is attention to the level of the teachers, but we need this service for after school as well,” Borg argued. “Do we know the level of quality we are getting? Are we getting the best people if you are paying them eight euros an hour?

She also noted that parents are paying for these services, adding, “the level of training and expertise is something we not only need to look into but must invest in. This is crucial.”

Trained educators and youth workers in Finland provide afterschool care for children aged six to nine focusing on relaxation, creativity, arts and sports

Borg believes that “proper professionals” should be running afterschool services. She pointed to Finland and Sweden as examples of countries where trained educators lead such programmes.

She noted how trained educators and youth workers in Finland provide afterschool care for children aged six to nine focusing on relaxation, creativity, arts and sports. In Sweden, child development professionals run programmes for children aged six to 12, incorporating both structured and unstructured play to support their growth.

“You can’t pay €8 an hour and expect professionals to teach drama, dance or sports for example,” she said.

Child-centred approach

Borg called for the conversation to remain centred on the needs of children and families. However, she pointed out that not all parents have the flexibility to pick up their children after school due to work commitments, and questioned what kind of environment these children would return to if they did not attend afterschool programmes.

She also suggested that providing meals at afterschool services could support children from low-income families. Borg raised concerns about packed food spoiling when prepared early, particularly in summer, stressing that for some children, this meal might be their only source of proper nutrition.

“The whole concept needs to change because if the children get access to a good meal, extracurricular activities and homework, then the proper family time begins,” she said.

Debate on school hours

The NCPE study also suggested addressing Malta’s relatively short school hours as part of future education reforms. In response to criticism of the proposal, Borg said: “I think I was more than prudent regarding school hours.” She pointed out that when she was a student, the school day lasted until 4pm.

“This isn’t about encouraging people to work more and abandon their children,” she clarified.

Instead, she emphasised that extending school hours should not mean additional formal tuition but rather an opportunity for children to engage in sports, music, drama, arts, cooking and environmental education.

“This is about enriching our children,” she said.

Questions were sent to the education ministry but they have yet to respond.