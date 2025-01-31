The discussion about extending school hours in Malta has sparked considerable debate. Proponents highlight the potential for better work-life balance for parents while opponents fear it could mean longer, more exhausting days for children and teachers.

However, what if extending school hours could serve as a transformative opportunity that aligns work schedules with education, fosters personal development and supports families without compromising children’s well-being?

It is time to rethink what extended school hours could mean for Malta and approach the conversation with a long-term, forward-looking vision.

Malta’s educational system faces a mismatch between school hours and the standard eight-hour workday. Parents often struggle to bridge this gap, juggling work commitments while ensuring their children are cared for. The current reliance on extracurricular activities, piano lessons, dance classes, sport, and more, creates additional stress.

Parents spend countless hours driving their children between activities, contributing to traffic congestion and diminishing valuable family time. Addressing this gap through a thoughtful extension of school hours could alleviate many of these challenges.

However, the solution should not simply increase classroom time or burden teachers with longer working hours. Instead, we must view extended school hours as an opportunity to enrich students’ education through the integration of cultural, artistic and sporting activities into after-school programmes. This approach could revolutionise the educational experience while addressing key social challenges.

First and foremost, integrating extracurricular activities within schools would provide students with a well-rounded education. Too often, our system prioritises academic achievement at the expense of creativity, physical health and emotional development. Cultural knowledge, art and sports are not luxuries but essential for fostering resilience, teamwork, self-expression and critical thinking.

By offering these activities on school premises, we ensure all children, regardless of socio-economic background, have access to these vital experiences. This inclusivity helps level the playing field, enabling all students to explore their talents and develop skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

Moreover, such an approach would reduce the burden on parents. Families could enjoy a more balanced routine instead of rushing from one activity to another. Parents could pick up their children after a full day, including academic and extracurricular activities, leaving evenings free for quality time at home. This shift would support families and reduce traffic congestion during peak hours, contributing to a more sustainable and less stressful urban environment.

For teachers, extended school hours do not need to mean longer teaching days. Schools could partner with professionals and organisations specialising in music, drama, dance, sports and other extracurricular fields to deliver these programmes. This collaboration creates opportunities for professionals in these industries while allowing teachers to maintain their current workloads and focus on their core responsibilities.

By sharing the responsibility, schools can expand their offerings without overburdening their staff.

We must ask ourselves whether we are brave enough to challenge the status quo - George Steve Darmanin

From a societal perspective, this model has far-reaching benefits. A generation exposed to diverse experiences in their formative years is more likely to grow into adaptable, creative and emotionally intelligent adults. These qualities are increasingly valued in the workplace, where problem-solving, teamwork and innovation are critical. Additionally, addressing the work-life balance challenges faced by parents supports their mental health and productivity, creating a ripple effect that benefits employers and the economy.

Of course, implementing such a system is easier said than done. It requires careful planning, stakeholder engagement and political will.

Governments and political parties must adopt a long-term perspective, moving beyond the limitations of a five-year electoral cycle. Cross-party collaboration and a shared commitment to this vision are essential to ensure its success and sustainability.

A phased approach could help address challenges and build consensus. Pilot programmes in selected schools could test the feasibility of integrating extracurricular activities into extended school hours. These pilots would provide valuable insights, allowing policymakers to refine the model before scaling it nationally. Such an approach ensures that the system evolves based on evidence and the needs of students, parents and educators.

This proposal is about reimagining education as a holistic experience that prepares students for life, not just exams. It recognises that the well-being of families and the development of children are interconnected and that education must evolve to reflect the realities of modern society.

By integrating cultural, artistic and sporting activities into school hours, we can create a system that supports families, reduces societal stressors and equips the next generation with the skills and experiences they need to thrive.

We must ask ourselves whether we are brave enough to challenge the status quo. Are we willing to ruffle feathers to create a system that serves students, families and society as a whole? The road to change is never easy but the potential rewards are immense. It is time for Malta to take the bull by the horns and lead by example, showing that education can be both innovative and inclusive.

Let us seize this opportunity to build a brighter future for our children and our nation.

George Darmanin

George Steve Darmanin is an occupational health and safety professional with over 24 years of experience.