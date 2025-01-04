The Malta Ranger Unit (MRU) has complained to Sannat local council after one of its councillors appeared to defend a covert Gozitan surveillance network in use against the rangers.

The rangers had described how they felt unsafe after seemingly being watched on the ferry, followed by vehicles in Gozo and electronically monitored.

After Times of Malta reported on the network of informants and motion sensors monitoring the activities of the MRU, councillor Maria Cassar Sultana wrote on Facebook: “That’s the beauty of us Gozitans; united in silence and helping one another.”

The Labour councillor continued: “Those who don’t like our culture, don’t come to Gozo. We are not going to change just to be liked by others.”

Maria Cassar Sultana posted the comment underneath a link to the article on Facebook. Screenshot: Facebook

Cassar Sultana has since deleted the post.

She said that, although she regrets her comments, they were “clearly misunderstood” and were merely meant to be a comment on the culture of small island communities.

Meanwhile, Sannat mayor Philip Vella said the councillor’s comments do not reflect the views of the council while disavowing the reported surveillance activities.

The MRU said it was “disappointed” by Cassar Sultana’s reaction to their decision to reveal what appears to be a concerted effort to undermine efforts to tackle illegal practices.

In a complaint to the local council addressed to its mayor, the MRU said it was “shocked” by Cassar Sultana’s comments and was considering reporting her to “higher institutions”.

Times of Malta accompanied rangers in Gozo as they were followed. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

The unit said that the councillor being a public servant, the rangers “take it for granted she does not stand by such individuals [those involved in surveillance] committing crimes but instead by the side of law enforcement and NGOs working for a better Gozo”.

'I didn't read the full article'

Contacted earlier this week, Cassar Sultana said her post was meant as an assessment of Gozitan culture rather than an endorsement of it.

“I studied psychology and the psychology of small islands is people are united... anyone who comes to Gozo has to understand that. It’s impossible to overcome,” she said.

Seeming to indicate support for some of the CCTV activities noted in the article, however, Cassar Sultana noted there had been instances of thefts from agricultural land “and, yes, people protect their fields”.

The councillor admitted she “didn’t read the full article” however, only watching the accompanying video feature.

“I do regret the comments; sometimes it is best not to express yourself in case you are misunderstood.”

The mayor said Cassar Sultana’s post did not reflect the council’s position, stressing he was “definitely against surveillance” and that the rangers should be allowed to undertake their duties without interference.

He said the topic had never surfaced during council meetings and that the councillor should take “full responsibility” for her comments.

Vella added that, at the next council meeting, he would remind councillors to be responsible in their use of social media.