Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index shed 0.4% during 2024 to finish the year at 8,442.977 points. A total of 34 equities were active, as six gained, 26 declined and another two closed flat.

As at December 30, the total yearly turnover stood at €55.6 million, as 8,056 transactions were recorded.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index experienced an increase during 2024, as it rose by 1.9% to close at 1,183.325 points.

A total of 111 issues were active. The 3.5% AX Real Estate plc Unsecured € 2032 was the most traded issue, with the trading value reaching almost €7.3 million.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index gained 3.5% to close at 952.279 points, as 60 issues were active. The 5.25% MGS 2030 (I) was the most traded issue, with the trading value reaching almost €19 million.

Top 10 market movements

During 2024, Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) experienced a significant 21.1% increase in its share price, as it closed the year at €1.72.

BOV’s equity traded between a low of €1.28 and a high of €1.80. Trading activity included 2,110 deals worth €16.9 million.

Similarly, HSBC Bank Malta plc shares closed in the green, as it gained 11.7%. The bank’s equity traded 722 times involving the exchange of around €2.9 million shares. Trading turnover reached €4.1 million.

On the other hand, APS Bank plc shares lost 3.5% during 2024, as it closed at the €0.56 price level. This decline was the result of 787 deals worth €2.1 million.

The airport operating company Malta International Airport plc (MIA) equity gained 0.9%, as 759 deals traded on a volume of 1.3 million shares. MIA ended the year at €5.80.

The price per share of Simonds Farsons Cisk plc shed 6.3% to close 2024 at €6.70. This decline was the result of 238 trades worth almost €1.4 million. PG plc declined by 15.5% to end the year at €1.86. Trading activity included 0.9 million shares across 229 deals.

PG plc shares traded between a yearly low of €1.80 and a high of €2.12.

GO plc saw its equity value decline by 13.7% during 2024 to close at €2.64, as 512 deals worth almost €3 million were recorded.

A total of one million shares were traded.BMIT Technologies plc (BMIT) lost 13.9% of its equity value during 2024, as the company’s equity closed at €0.348.

RS2 Software plc plummeted by 58.8% to close at €0.49. A total of 192 trades were executed, with trading value reaching slightly above €1 million.

Malita Investments plc declined by 10.2% to close the year at €0.53. Trading activity included 182 trades across 1.8 million shares.

