A retired soldier, whose lawyers insist he was protecting his family when he fired at a car that rammed the gate of his Magħtab farmhouse at night, was granted bail a week after his arraignment.

Joseph Bezzina, a 64-year-old father, was remanded in custody on October 2 after pleading not guilty to his alleged involvement in the incident which took place on Triq Santa Klara on September 25.

That evening, Michael Camilleri, 41, rammed his black Mercedes into the metal gate of Bezzina’s property.

Shots rang out and the car backed away before more shots followed.

Camilleri was arrested later that night when he turned himself in at Qormi police station.

He cooperated and led police to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq where his Mercedes was parked, its “front riddled with shots.”

Camilleri was subsequently charged with wilful damage to Bezzina’s property, insults and threats beyond the limits of provocation and other charges, including reckless driving.

He registered an admission and was handed a suspended sentence, a €3,000 fine and a three-month driving ban.

The suspect who allegedly fired at Camilleri’s car, namely Bezzina, was subsequently charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, wilful damage to third party property, carrying a firearm while committing a crime, breaching the conditions of his arms licence and wilful breach of public peace.

He pleaded not guilty and was denied bail upon arraignment.

At the first hearing of the case his alleged victim, Camilleri, was summoned to testify.

His testimony shed no light on the events of that night, with Camilleri answering “I don’t know,” and stating that he had no further interest in the case.

Other civilian witnesses who were inside the farmhouse also testified.

One of them was Keith Bezzina, the defendant’s son, who recalled the “very loud bang” that resonated throughout their residence when the car slammed into the gate, slamming it open.

Had the family dogs been behind the gate, they would have been crushed, said the witness, adding that shots rang out outside.

The whole incident stemmed from a lingering argument he had with Camilleri over a woman he had dated for a while after she broke up with the other man.

The defendant’s partner, his son’s girlfriend and her friend, who were inside the farmhouse at the time of the incident, also testified.

After hearing their testimonies, the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, upheld the defendant’s request for bail against a deposit of €1000, a personal guarantee of €10,000, a once-weekly signing of the bail book and a curfew.

The case continues.

AG lawyer Kenneth Camilleri and Inspector Joseph Mallia are prosecuting.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri are defence counsel.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Matthew Xuereb and Jose’ Herrera appeared for Camilleri.