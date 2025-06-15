Robert Aquilina has resumed his role of local representative of Fondazione Falcone, at its request.

Aquilina had suspended his membership of the foundation after domestic violence allegations were made against him and he was questioned by the police.

"I am pleased to announce that I have accepted a request by Fondazione Falcone to resume my role as its Malta representative with immediate effect," Aquilina said in a statement.

He will also serve as a member of its general council.

Aquilina thanked the anti-mafia foundation for its confidence and promised to reciprocate by working for justice in Malta and beyond.

Last week a court accepted a request by Aquilina's wife to drop domestic violence charges against him, saying that her words to police were being “exploited and manipulated” for the character assassination of her husband.

“I declare that I do not want to be, and will not be, a participant in the persecution of my husband Robert,” she wrote in the declaration presented to Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presiding over the Family Court.

Aquilina had also resigned from rule of law group Repubblika, which he co-founded, as soon as the claims against him became public.