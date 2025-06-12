Jeanette Aquilina, the wife of Repubblika co-founder Robert Aquilina, has asked the courts to drop the domestic violence charges against him, saying that her words to police were being “exploited and manipulated” for the character assassination of her husband.

“I declare that I do not want to be, and will not be, a participant in the persecution of my husband Robert,” she wrote in the declaration presented to Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presiding over the Family Court.

In a strong-worded declaration, Jeanette Aquilina wrote: “Contrary to what is being reported in the Labour Party media, my request [to drop the court case] did not constitute forgiveness. The truth is that the problems between me and my husband are of a family nature and not a criminal one, and are primarily the result of the high stress we have long been under because of Robert’s involvement in public life.”

She declared that, on May 30, the couple had an argument that involved shouting. This drew the attention of the fixed-point police officer stationed outside their home for security reasons.

“I declare that at no point during the argument did we resort to violence towards one another,” she wrote.

The incident drew public attention when the media reported that, although the officer was initially informed there was no need to intervene, Aquilina’s wife later emerged and requested assistance. Aquilina was subsequently questioned by police at the Floriana headquarters.

He denied any wrongdoing and requested that their privacy be respected. Sources at the time indicated he would be summoned to court on domestic violence charges.

In the days that followed, Aquilina resigned from the rule of law NGO Repubblika and suspended his roles within Fondazione Falcone, including his membership in its general council.

On June 10, Jeanette Aquilina asked the court to stop criminal proceedings against her husband. In the court declaration, she wrote: “I declare that it is my wish and that of my husband Robert to leave these days behind us and move forward in the way we deem best for ourselves and our three children.”

She went on to add: “What I said to the police is being exploited and manipulated for the persecution and character assassination of my husband Robert.”

She expressed regret that their marriage had been exposed to the public and condemned what they described as police leaks to the media, stating these were intended only to cause harm to them and their three young children.