Robert Aquilina has rejected an offer to return as Repubblika honorary president after allegations of domestic abuse against him were dropped.

He said Sunday he felt he should take the decision in the greater interest of rule of law causes he and the NGO were fighting.

In a letter addressed to Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona, Aquilina said he appreciated her offer to be reinstated in his previous role, but felt his decision should be in the greater interest of the NGO's causes.

“Repubblika and myself have become so closely connected with each other that even though I’ve been out of an executive role for 15 months, there is still the strong impression out there that the reality is otherwise. This is of no benefit to Repubblika and our common cause,” he said.

“For this reason, while I appreciate the offer, I feel a duty to turn it down."

He said he would treasure his memories with the NGO forever, especially since some of them scored the country historic wins.

Aquilina resigned from his role as honorary president of Repubblika after domestic violence allegations were made against him and he was questioned by the police two weeks ago.

He was also one of the founders of the rule of law NGO.

But last week a court accepted a request by Aquilina's wife to drop domestic violence charges against him, saying her words to police were being “exploited and manipulated” for the character assassination of her husband.

“I declare that I do not want to be, and will not be, a participant in the persecution of my husband Robert,” she wrote in the declaration presented to Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presiding over the Family Court.

Following that development, the anti-mafia organisation Fondazione Falcone requested Sunday that Aquilina resumes his membership. He had suspended himself from it when the allegations first surfaced.

He accepted that request.

It was later on Sunday he was offered to be reinstated in Repubblika.

“I promise that both personally and through my role at the Fondazione Falcone I will continue to work for the cause of truth and justice in our country and I will collaborate with you wherever possible,” he told Cremona.

He also pledged to push forward the court case Repubblika has against the AG over Pilatus Bank.