Ireland seek to make up for their frustration on missing out on historic back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams by being crowned tournament champions in beating Scotland at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish were given a serious jolt, after cruising through their first three matches, by a revitalised England in losing at Twickenham but meet a Scots side equally battered and bruised after they lost to Italy.

Not many people will give the Scots a chance against Andy Farrell’s side and ending a run of nine successive defeats at the hands of the Irish.

Ireland are also bidding for their 19th successive home win, while Gregor Townsend’s side have not won in Dublin since 2010 when the Irish were still at their temporary home of Croke Park.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...