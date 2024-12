All 16 Screen Salons around Malta are asking every client to donate a minimum of €1 in aid of Puttinu Cares until Christmas Eve.

The donations will help in raising €25 million to get Puttinu’s London project up and running.

The Puttinu collection boxes in each of the salons are filling up nicely, with the owners aiming at surpassing last year’s €10,000 raised for another NGO.