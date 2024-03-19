A second marine Centre, along with a new public library, was inaugurated in Gozo in Għajnsielem on Tuesday.

The marine centre is located at the Għajnsielem primary school and is a project carried out with an investment of €150,000 financed through the EU funding Interreg Malta-Italia programme.

The scope of the "state-of-the-art" educational centre is to educate current and future generations about the fishing traditions, including the island's fishing industry, traditional Maltese boats, the protection of the marine environment and also the fish found in the Mediterranean.

The colourful marine centre. Photo: Għajnsielem Local Council

In addition to the maritime centre, the building will also host a new public library in which primary school students can take the opportunity to learn in a colourful environment.

Part of this centre is also dedicated to the port of Mġarr and includes several old photographs as well as a digital library displayed on interactive kiosks.

The project was officially inaugurated by Għajnsielem Mayor Kevin Cauchi, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government Alison Civelli Zerafa and the Minister for Gozo and Planning Clint Camilleri.