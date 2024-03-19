Three men had to be taken to hospital after being involved in an argument involving three other people in Birżebbuġa on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 2 pm in a Birżebbuġa establishment on Triq Il-Bajja Is-Sabiħa, according to police, and continued on the road.

Att least six people were involved in the argument, and three men, two men aged 26 and 32 from Tarxien and a 50-year-old man from Fgura, suffered from injuries and had to be taken to hospital.

At the time, police were unaware of the conditions of the men's injuries, and had further no details of the other people involved in the fight.

According to Net News, the argument started in the Birżebbuġa Labour Party club.

Investigations are ongoing.