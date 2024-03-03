In our increasingly digital world, we find ourselves glued to screens for various purposes – smartphones, computers, tablets and televisions have become integral to our daily lives. While these screens offer countless conveniences, they also come with potential drawbacks for our eye health.

This article delves deeper into the issue of digital eye strain, shedding light on its causes, symptoms and effective strategies to minimise its impact on our visual well-being.

Digital eye strain, often referred to as computer vision syndrome, is a condition that arises when individuals experience discomfort and vision-related problems as a result of prolonged screen usage. This phenomenon affects people across all age groups and professions, from students and office workers to gamers and remote workers.

Causes of digital eye strain

• Blue light exposure: Screens emit high-energy blue light, which can cause eye fatigue and disrupt sleep patterns when exposed to for extended periods.

• Screen glare and reflections: Inadequate lighting conditions or reflections on screens can force the eyes to work harder to focus, leading to strain.

• Reduced blinking frequency: Engaging with screens often leads to a decrease in the natural blinking rate, resulting in dry eyes and discomfort.

• Poor ergonomics: An incorrect screen position, improper chair height or suboptimal monitor settings can contribute to eye strain and discomfort.

• Unregulated screen time: Excessive screen time without regular breaks exacerbates the symptoms of digital eye strain.

Digital eye strain manifests in various ways, including eye fatigue and dryness, blurred vision, headaches, neck and shoulder pain, difficulty focusing, and increased sensitivity to light.

This phenomenon affects people across all age groups and professions

Ways to reduce digital eye strain

• The 20-20-20 rule: Adhere to the 20-20-20 rule, which suggests taking a 20-second break to focus on an object at least 20 feet away every 20 minutes of screen use. This practice helps reduce eye strain.

• Proper lighting: Ensure that your workspace has adequate and even lighting to minimise glare and reflections on your screens.

• Adjust screen settings: Optimise screen brightness, contrast and font size to create a comfortable viewing experience.

• Blink regularly: Make a conscious effort to blink more frequently while using screens to maintain eye moisture.

• Computer glasses: Consider investing in blue light-blocking or computer glasses to reduce exposure to blue light.

• Ergonomic set-up: Create an ergonomic workspace by adjusting monitor height, chair posture and screen distance for optimal comfort.

It’s essential to address digital eye strain in children to protect their developing eyes. Encourage healthy screen habits, limit screen time and prioritise outdoor activities to ensure their visual health.

Digital eye strain is a prevalent issue in our screen-centric world, impacting people of all ages. By understanding its causes and symptoms and adopting proactive measures to reduce its effects, individuals can maintain better visual health and enhance their productivity in our digital age.

Balancing screen time with regular breaks and ensuring proper ergonomics are key to preserving our eyes’ well-being, ensuring a clear vision for a brighter future.

Maximilian Aquilina is a doctor at Mater Dei Hospital.