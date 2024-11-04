Self-employed fathers are now entitled to 80 hours or 10 days of paternity leave, the Ministry for Family and Children’s Rights announced.

In a press conference held Monday, Family Minister Michael Falzon confirmed that paternity leave will now extend to self-employed fathers, making them entitled to the same amount of leave as fathers who are regularly employed.

Prime Minister Robert Abela first announced the measure last September and the scheme was allocated in next year's budget.

Later, speaking to Times of Malta, a ministry spokesperson said that the payment will be based on the national minimum wage and is set at the same rate as maternity leave.

Falzon also addressed the government’s plan to extend paid leave for couples undergoing IVF treatment to the self-employed, marking a significant expansion of support for families.

“These measures have been put in place for us to continue targeting and tackling the reality of our country's low birth rate,” Falzon said.

In addition to paternity leave, the minister also announced financial incentives aimed at supporting families.

Among these are a one-time payment of €1,500 for families who have a third child and any subsequent children, an increase in the marriage grant by €170, and an additional €250 per child in child allowances.