Six Maltese are being held by police in Sicily after being found with unauthorised possession of game meat, shotguns and ammunition while waiting to board the ferry to Malta on Friday.

Sicilian media reported that during routine checks at the port, the individuals were found in possession of 500g of wild boar meat, 10 hunting rifles, over 300 cartridges, and 31 used shells. The meat was packed in 79 sealed bags, indicating it was prepared for transport.

The six individuals were reported to the judicial authorities for engaging in hunting activities during a prohibited period.

The group were also found with illegal drugs, and has been referred to the relevant authorities for unlawful possession. The Sicilian media did not identify the drugs were found or the amount. The arrests were in addition to two other Maltese hunters arrested in Sicily for the same crime.

Back in January, two Maltese were held by police after being caught carrying two shotguns, 50 shotgun cartridges and 39 dead birds. They were not authorised to hunt in Italy.

And last month, five Maltese hunters were arrested and detained in Kyrgyzstan after they were caught trying to smuggle dozens of protected birds out of the Central Asian country.