Five Maltese poachers ended up arrested and detained in Kyrgyzstan earlier this month after they were caught trying to smuggle dozens of protected birds out of the Central Asian country.

The five were detained at Manas International Airport in the country’s capital city Bishek on April 4.

Officers working for the countrys’ Ministry of Natural Resources worked in conjunction with customs officials from its Ministry of Finance to search the five and seize their contraband.

Photos of the operation released by the country’s Ministry of Natural Resources showed officers with dozens of birds seized from the Maltese nationals.

The photos appear to show various protected bird species, from Ruddy Shelduck to Mallard and Eurasian Curlew

The arrest and discovery was communicated by the Kyrgyz Ministry of Natural Resources on April 22, which noted that the five violators were subsequently detained and charged with exporting illegally obtained wildlife and the illegal hunting of wildlife.

They were subsequently fined 180,000 som (€1,900), with the country’s Environment and Technical Safety Service also filing a claim for 270,000 som (€2,800) in damages to wildlife.

The ministry did not clarify whether the five Maltese citizens were held pending the payment of that damages claim or allowed to exit the country. It did, however, note that the case was referred to law enforcement for "further investigation".

Photo: Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Natural Resources

While the sums the poachers were fined are relatively meagre by Maltese standards, they represent significant amounts of money in Krygyztstan, where nominal GDP per capita stood at $2,212 (€1,900) in 2024.

In Malta, poaching offences are subject to fines ranging from €250 to €5,000, rising to a maximum of €10,000 and jail terms of up to two years for second convictions.

Malta and Kyrgyzstan established diplomatic relations in 1993 but the two countries have not appointed ambassadors or consuls to each country.

Kyrgyzstan’s diverse landscapes, which range from mountains to forest, steppe and wetlands, support well over 370 bird species, making it an attractive location for birdwatchers and poachers.

While bird hunting of certain species is permitted in the country under a licensing and quota system in permitted seasons and zones, the country prohibits the poaching and export of many species.