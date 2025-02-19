Almost three-quarters of Maltese would like to see social media platforms face more stringent rules, according to a new Times of Malta poll.

When asked whether stronger regulations should be introduced to control potential harm from social media platforms, 71% of respondents agreed, with a further 14% saying they were unsure.

Only 16% of respondents said they would be opposed to stricter regulations.

Youths want more regulation, older adults less keen

The poll suggests that the people most likely to be on social media are the most aware of its dangers and the most likely to feel the need for it to be regulated.

Eight out of every 10 respondents under the age of 25 said that they would be in favour of stricter regulations, more than any other age group, with only 8% saying they oppose the idea.

And the group most against tightening the noose on social media platforms? The over 65s, with over one in four saying they disagree with the move.

Meanwhile, women appear to be more keen on the prospect of tighter rules on social media, compared to men.

Over three-quarters of women polled say they would support the move, while only two-thirds of men say they agree.

Social media giants pushing for less regulation

The findings come as the world grapples with how to deal with the ever-growing influence of social media platforms.

New EU regulations introduced in recent years, such as the Digital Services Act, have sought to rein in social media platforms, forcing them to remove harmful content and be more transparent about their algorithms.

Others across the ocean have taken even more drastic steps. In a landmark decision, Australia last year banned under 16s from social media altogether, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese describing it as "a platform for peer pressure, a driver of anxiety, a vehicle for scammers and, worst of all, a tool for online predators".

The poll’s findings contrast with the approach seemingly taken by social media networks in recent months, with some tech giants pushing more deregulation.

Just last month, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram, would be scrapping its US fact-checking programme, saying that the company was “prioritizing speech” over moderation.

Zuckerberg also took a dim view of the EU, complaining about what he described as its “ever-increasing number of laws institutionalizing censorship”.