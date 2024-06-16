What makes a person remembered and loved even 800 years after their death?

This was a question posed by the priest during mass celebrated on June 13 at the chapel of St Anthony of Padua in Marsascala.

A small crowd filled the humble and simple chapel to celebrate the feast of St Anthony. Like the saint himself, the chapel is modest yet richly equipped for proper worship.

Built on the elevated grounds of the area known as the Xagħra tal-Latmija, it offers beautiful views of the countryside. In my childhood, I recall the chapel being rather isolated, but today it overlooks the Sant’Antnin Family Park.

According to the information posted on the back of the chapel door, it was built by Fr Andrea Polladino. As recorded in the acts of notary Mikiel Anġ Attard on February 14, 1675, he established it as a beneficiary. The construction of the chapel is also documented in the acts of notary Baldassare Gimbert, dated 1678.

The distribution of bread.

At the time, six priests participated in the celebration of mass. The rector was obligated to celebrate mass every Sunday and on all Holy Communion days. On the feast day, June 13, commemorating the saint’s passing, flags were raised, oil lamps were lit and a band played to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Originally part of Żejtun, the chapel now belongs to Marsascala. However, the enduring affection of the Żejtun residents for the chapel is evident from their significant attendance at the mass celebration.

As evidenced by a niche in the wall to the right of the altar, St Anthony was greatly venerated in this area. The numerous silver ex-votos displayed within this niche attest to the people’s devotion to the saint.

Today, a sizeable statue of St Anthony holding the Infant Jesus, along with a book and a lily, is prominently displayed. In the past, however, there was another statue to which people were deeply devoted. They prayed, made promises before it and lit oil lamps when their wishes were granted. This statue had a ring at the back of the saint’s neck, allowing it to be lowered into the sea alongside fishermen’s nets in Marsascala.

During droughts, it was sometimes even lowered into wells in the hope that the saint would bring rain. Today, this cherished statue resides in the Marsascala parish.

The morning mass celebration.

In addition to a morning mass, an evening mass is held at the chapel, drawing even larger crowds. Due to the number of attendees, this mass is celebrated on the small parvis in front of the chapel. The evening service features three priests, several altar boys and the Marsascala choir.

Following an ancient tradition, bread is distributed to all attendees after each mass. This tradition is linked to a legend from 1263 in Padua, where a boy drowned and his mother prayed fervently to St Anthony to bring her boy back to life. She promised to donate an amount of wheat equivalent to her son’s weight to be made into bread for the poor if her son was revived. The miracle occurred, and the mother fulfilled her vow.

In times like ours, when everyone is overwhelmed and distracted, such traditions offer a comforting respite. They remind us of the simplicity of our forefathers, when faith was much stronger than it is today. Such traditions help us to pause, breathe, and enjoy the serenity of unique and tranquil moments.

Next year, the chapel of St Anthony of Padua in Marsascala will be celebrating its 350th anniversary.