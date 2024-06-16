This year marks the 120th anniversary since St Patrick’s Salesian School opened its doors for the first youngsters. To commemorate this event, a special evening will be held in the school yard on June 21 at 8pm. All the Salesian family together with all who are and feel connected to this educational community are invited.

The event will open with a thanksgiving mass which will be animated by young people. A special documentary about the origin and evolution of St Patrick’s School will be premiered. Various musical artists will delight all present with excellent music and singing. Those who wish to join, can register here: https://forms.gle/TjHjgmUMVhemq8q69.