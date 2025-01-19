In the 19th century, Adelaide Cini transformed her family’s pasta factory into a sanctuary for young women seeking protection and dignity. What was once a place of commerce became a cradle of new life.

Years later, during World War II, the same premises became an emergency maternity hospital, offering a lifeline to mothers and their newborns amidst the ravages of war.

On Sunday, January 19, that same building, now lovingly restored, embarks on yet another chapter, as St Michael Hospice is officially inagurated, becoming Malta’s first dedicated palliative care complex.

Hospice Malta’s connection to this historic site runs even deeper. The organisation began its work in 1989 in a room within this very building before relocating to a modest house in Balzan, where it has operated ever since.

St Michael Hospice has been carefully designed to feel like a place of warmth, comfort and peace

The transformation of the Cini Institute into St Michael Hospice was made possible thanks to the steadfast support of the Church, the government, the National Development and Social Fund (NDSF), EU, Project Green, banks, foundations, the business community and thousands of individual benefactors whose contributions have played a crucial role in making this vision a reality.

These contributions have helped realise a dream long held by Hospice Malta to create a space that redefines palliative care in Malta by offering patients and their families holistic support through improved facilities and palliative care services.

In 2024, 1,500 patients and their families benefitted from these services.

The new state-of-the-art facility will house all the community services, as well as outpatient clinics and an educational wing dedicated to training and collaboration with hospices across Europe and beyond.

An aerial view of the state-of-the-art facility.

An enhanced day therapy unit welcomes patients, providing space for the different sessions, targeting the medical as well as the social aspect in group and individual format.

The complex will include an inpatient unit, targeted to be operational in the second quarter of this year.

All of the above-mentioned services are provided free of charge.

Hospice care is all about the quality of life and St Michael Hospice has been carefully designed to feel like a place of warmth, comfort and peace where patients’ physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs are addressed.Hospice Malta’s journey has always been one of generosity and resilience.

To sustain and grow this vital service, continued support is needed. Individuals, families and businesses can become part of this legacy by contributing to the upkeep and expansion of this essential lifeline.

To support the St Michael Hospice project, visit hospicemalta.org or contact Hospice Malta directly.