A cover stamp issue has been released to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Għarb collegiate.

Designed by Gozo Philatelic Society (GPS) vice president Anthony Grech, the cover shows the church which was elevated to the status of basilica in 1967.

The stamp features the papier-mâché titular statue of the Visitation by Joseph (Mastru Pepp) Vella. It was executed in 1853.

Grech also produced different covers in the series aimed especially for GPS members and Gaulitana collectors.