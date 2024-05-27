The feast of Corpus Christi will be celebrated at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, on Thursday, May 30.

In preparation for the feast, the church is holding three days of solemn adoration of the Holy Eucharist known as kwaranturi.

On May 27, 28 and 29, mass will be said at 7am, followed by adoration of the Holy Eucharist until 12.30pm. Adoration will continue at 4.30pm, followed by mass.

On May 30, the feast day, solemn concelebrated mass by prior Alex Scerri O. Carm and the Dominican friars will be held at 6.15pm, followed by the procession with the Holy Eucharist.

The Confraternity of the Blessed Sacrament will lead the procession along the streets of Valletta. At the end of the procession, the antiphon O Salutaris Hostia will be sung, followed by Holy Eucharist benediction.

The feast of Corpus Christi, the solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, was proposed by St Thomas Aquinas, Doctor of the Church, to Pope Urban IV.