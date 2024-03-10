BOV Men’s Division One Knockout holders Starlites JSD will be looking to replicate their achievement when they face SiGMA Depiro at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion on Sunday (Tip-off: 4pm).

After a bye in this year’s quarterfinal, Starlites’ path to the final consisted of a fiery semifinal contest with Hibernians which overcame 100-point scores for both sides.

It was a fantastic performance from captain Alec Felice Pace who will be hoping for a repeat showing after putting up a team-high 31 points against Hibs. Shooting 50% from three-point range, the Malta international was instrumental for Paul Ferrante’s clan on the day, combining with 20+ point finishers Christian Hinckson and Matt Attard who caused problems for the Paolites from all areas of the court.

