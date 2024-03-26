Philipp Lahm backed Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso on Tuesday to make the right decision on his future, calling his former Bayern Munich teammate “a strategist”.

“Xabi Alonso has always been a strategist. You could already predict he was going to become a great coach,” Lahm told AFP in an interview.

Lahm played alongside Alonso for three years at Bayern, with both retiring in the summer of 2017.

Lahm is now tournament director for Euro 2024 hosts Germany, while Alonso has since emerged into the hottest coaching property in football.

Alonso’s Leverkusen are on track for a first-ever Bundesliga title, sitting 10 points clear of Bayern in the league with eight games remaining.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com