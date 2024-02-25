Understanding the dynamics that shape our professional lives is paramount as part of a collective effort to improve the quality of the workplace. A comprehensive understanding of working-life quality enables the identification of areas of discontent and potential improvements, paving the way for targeted interventions that enhance mental health, work-life balance, and job satisfaction.

These will be the main research fields of the forthcoming European Working Conditions Survey, coordinated by EU agency EUROFOUND the European Union’s Agency for the improvement of living and working conditions.

Aiming to cover over 50,000 workers in 25 countries within the EU bloc and beyond, EUROFOUND’s study is one of the largest such exercises on the continent set to provide a comprehensive picture of the everyday reality of men and women at work.

In Malta, EUROFOUND has entrusted misco to conduct this research amongst Maltese workers.

“A better understanding of what’s happening in the workplace is not just a means of gauging satisfaction but a crucial foundation for shaping policies that create supportive, inclusive and thriving work environments which ultimately contribute to the overall well-being and productivity of the workforce,” explained Rebecca Gera, Director of the Marketing and Opinion Research Unit and Kirsty Micallef, Senior Project Leader at misco, who together will be heading this research for Malta.

This is the sixth edition of the European Working Conditions Survey with the last one conducted in the pre-Covid-19 months of 2021.

Back then, the study had revealed quite a few interesting outcomes namely that a quarter of Malta-based respondents believed their health and safety were compromised due to work-related factors. A concerning 33 per cent had expressed that work has a negative impact on their health, and 30 per cent had reported that their households faced financial difficulties in making ends meet.

Post-pandemic, there is a heightened level of expectancy for the new outcomes of this new survey in that it will show to what extent today’s workplace has changed and also highlight some interesting emerging trends.

“The work environment has changed drastically since the last survey took place”, Ms Gera explains, adding that “while remote working was an exceptional scenario back then, it is now common in many organisations, both in the private and public sector nowadays, adding that this is not the only pandemic-induced change, with employees seemingly giving more importance to their work-life balance than ever before.

Gera explains that beyond providing a wide analysis of realities on the place of work, the survey also aims to identify work situations that raise concerns or put specific groups at risk, while simultaneously monitoring areas where improvements are warranted.

“By providing highly specific indicators, this study will not only keep a pulse on evolving trends but also contribute significantly to European policy development.”

“With a particular emphasis on enhancing the quality of work and addressing employment-related challenges, this survey is a pivotal tool in shaping policies that resonate across diverse professional landscapes, as part of the EU’s efforts to improve working conditions across the board.”

Participants in the European Working Conditions Survey will remain anonymous and no employee-specific data will be released.

“However, participation can ultimately also benefit the individual,” adds Kirsty Micallef who explained how the survey will shed light on specific challenges faced by the Maltese workforce, contributing to a better understanding of the local work environment.

“The data collected will not only serve to monitor trends but also play a crucial role in shaping policies that address the quality of work and employment issues in Malta and beyond.”

“We are encouraging active participation amongst those who will be contributing to this international survey so that we can ensure a healthy representation of work experiences from Malta to help bring positive changes for the future of work in Malta.”

Households across Malta and Gozo will be selected randomly and contacted by post over the next few months. Interviews will then be held in-person at the selected household, where a further random selection of an employed person will be made on site to enhance the reliability of the findings.

“By comprehending the intricacies of our work experiences, policymakers can implement targeted measures that enhance job satisfaction, foster a healthy work-life balance and ensure fair treatment for all. This can foster environments that empower workers, enhance productivity, and drive sustainable economic growth,” concluded Gera.

The first results and data are expected to be published in 2025.