In contemporary theatre, where stories often reflect societal dynamics, Her Say not Hearsay stands out as an exploration of women’s experience in the world. Hayley Bonnici speaks with the team to find out more.

Commissioned by Spazju Kreattiv, Her Say not Hearsay is an innovative theatre project presenting writing that delves into the lives of three distinct women, shedding light on their relatable yet often overlooked stories.

It premieres at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on March 8-10.

This production, directed by Charlotte Grech and Angele Galea, serves as a platform for exploring the multifaceted nature of the female experience, spanning historical milestones, personal growth and societal challenges. By amplifying the voices of women and bringing their stories to the forefront, the project fosters empathy, understanding and dialogue.

The play was written by Lara Calleja, Kim Dalli and Simone Spiteri, and stars Galea, Grech and Naomi Said in the roles of the three women portrayed. Beyond its artistic merits, the production ignites conversations and prompts reflection on issues that resonate with audiences worldwide. Through its thought-provoking narratives, Her Say not Hearsay invites viewers to engage with the realities faced by women across different contexts and time periods.

As audiences bear witness to the triumphs, struggles and resilience of the characters, they are prompted to contemplate the broader implications for gender equality and social progress.

Addressing the challenge of presenting three distinct monologues covering different time periods and themes while maintaining a cohesive narrative thread, director Grech explained: “Our approach was guided by the relevance of themes to contemporary audiences. The historical context is poignant as it sheds light on past struggles for women’s suffrage and highlights persisting gender imbalances in the job market.”

Through their dedication to portraying the female experience truthfully, the directors aim to ensure that the voice of women is heard and acknowledged.

When discussing their research methods for ensuring historical accuracy, Dalli explains her approach to portraying a Maltese suffragette’s journey: “Although fictiona­lised, it draws heavily from the lived experiences of women at the time.”

Research involved examining archives from 1945 to 1947 at institutions like the National Archives of Malta and the Times of Malta, as well as materials from the Bibliotheca. Previous research into Maltese women’s wartime contributions provided context for voting and labour rights.

Charlotte Grech, Naomi Said and Angele Galea play three women whose stories unfold onstage.

Apart from this, Calleja conducted several interviews with women entering the stage of menopause to inform her monologue about menopause, and the reality that it is often not spoken about, when in reality it affects all women.

Meanwhile, Spiteri drew from personal stories and existing lite­rature to inform her monologue on domestic violence, which unravels the intricate nuances of what, how and why this form of violence must be unequivocally denounced.

This approach ensured a comprehensive understanding of the menopause experience’s nuances.

In handling sensitive topics like menopause and domestic violence, the playwrights were intentional in balancing awareness-raising with avoiding triggering content.

One playwright stresses the importance of destigmatising menopause, stating: “It should be openly discussed to foster solidarity and understanding of womanhood.”

Conversely, for domestic violence portrayal, subtlety over sensationalism was preferred to effectively convey the message without explicit violence.

These considerations highlight the playwrights’ dedication to crafting narratives that provoke empathy and thought. Through meticulous research, they aim to amplify women’s voices and shed light on their diverse challenges, contributing to a deeper understanding of women’s experiences in society.

Her Say Not Hearsay premieres at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on March 8-10. For more information visit www.kreattivita.org.