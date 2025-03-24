Liam Stewart, one of six individuals charged over last month's drug heist from an AFM barracks, was denied bail on Monday as a magistrate ruled that there was enough evidence for the 23-year-old to stand trial.

Stewart is pleading not guilty to having handled cannabis resin which was stolen from the barracks, where it was being stored as court evidence.

While six individuals have been arraigned over the case, Stewart is separately accused of handling some of the stolen cannabis resin, trafficking cannabis and cocaine, as well as being in possession of the drugs not for personal use. He is also being charged with trafficking drugs within 100m of where youths habitually meet, and handling stolen goods.

Liam Stewart.

In previous sittings, it had emerged that the police had been tipped off that Stewart was in possession of stolen cannabis resin. He was arrested in Ħamrun after crashing into a van while trying to flee upon realising that the police were on site.

At his residence, police found cannabis buds, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia indicating possible trafficking, as well as two blocks of cannabis resin which were similar to those stolen from the barracks. Stewart had led the officers to a lift’s engine room at his apartment block, where three blocks of cannabis resin were hidden.

Knuckledusters, cocaine and cannabis grass inside Stewart’s car

On Monday, a police constable testified that on the day of Stewart’s arrest he was monitoring the suspect from the moment he left his house in Pietà and was present when the man was arrested.

Stewart, who had his driving licence revoked in 2024, was arrested in Ħamrun after he crashed the Toyota Vitz he had been driving into a van.

Inside the car, the police found cannabis grass, a mobile phone and cash.

The witness was also present for a search at a Xagħjra apartment which was used by Stewart and his girlfriend. There, the police found a Rolex watch, two sachets of cannabis grass, a gold ring and necklace.

University Lab not accredited, Accreditation Board director confirms

The director of the National Accreditation Board (NAB), Claudio Boffa, also took the stand on Monday after he was summoned by the defence.

Boffa explained that the NAB is responsible for accrediting laboratories in Malta, certifying that they are competent to carry out different tests.

In his testimony, Boffa was asked whether the University of Malta lab where the drugs from the heist were tested was accredited.

Boffa initially argued that he would need to be released from professional secrecy to testify about any pending applications by the laboratory at the University of Malta, but he said that all accredited laboratories were listed on the board’s website.

He eventually confirmed that the laboratory was not accredited.

After explaining the accreditation process, Boffa said there could be a “huge” difference between the results obtained in an accredited laboratory to that which is not.

“An accredited laboratory would need to invest in its equipment and staff, and would need the necessary certificates,” Boffa said, adding that even the accreditation board was subjected to scrutiny by other boards.

Prosecutor Maria Francesca Spiteri cross-examined the witness, who told the court he could not comment on a laboratory’s legal obligation to obtain accreditation, as the board’s job was to accredit laboratories.

“It is up to the individual laboratories to comply with any law they are subject to,” Boffa said.

Bail denied

The defence requested bail, arguing that the prosecution had objected to bail because there were civilian witnesses yet to testify.

Making reference to Boffa’s testimony, defence lawyer Franco Debono said he would be requesting the court to expunge the testimony of court expert, Godwin Sammut, since the laboratory he used was not accredited.

“This case after all is not related to the AFM heist,” Debono said.

Prosecution suspects more people involved in drug heist

Prosecutor Spiteri observed that a substantial amount of the cannabis resin which was stolen last month has not been found, adding that the prosecution suspected that more individuals were involved.

“This case is connected to the heist,” Spiteri stated.

“There are four soldiers who came here and chose not to testify, and are still free when they should have ensured that the cannabis resin was safe,” Debono said.

The court denied Stewart bail, ruling that he had a case to answer for.

The case will continue on 28 April at 10am.

Magistrate Elaine Rizzo presided over the court.

Prosecutor Maria Francesca Spiteri together with inspectors Alfredo Mangion and Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit assisted Stewart.