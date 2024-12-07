The Planning Authority has approved plans to demolish a Swieqi terraced house and build a block of flats despite the objections of residents from the area.

The terraced two-storey house on Triq Il-Ħemel can now be demolished to make way for a five-storey block built instead.

In a jointly signed letter, 11 residents who live on Triq il-Ħemel said they were opposing a planning proposal (PA/01580/24) that would see the character of their street “ruined and disfigured”.

They said the plans for a pencil development would ruin the continuous line of terraced houses that currently exist along that side of the road.

The local council has also strongly objected to the proposal, citing particular concerns about the building hosting short-term lets.

However, all three people sitting on the inside development zone planning commission on Friday agreed with the PA’s case officer, who recommended that the application be approved.

The case officer said the area has already been “committed” to the development of apartments because of a block of flats built further down the road.

They said that the plans were within the height limitations set out in the plans for the area.

They also argued that the blank walls that will jot out of the street will eventually no longer be visible after the other terraced houses are demolished and other blocks are constructed.