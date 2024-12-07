The popular Natalis Notabilis Christmas market in Rabat kicked off on Friday evening, featuring colourful lights, sweets, and sinks installed at every food stall, in response to last year’s hygiene controversy.

A few days before the market began, organisers shared a photo of their shipment of sinks on Facebook, accompanied by a playful caption: “Look what just arrived!”

The sinks were introduced after last year’s event was halted when sanitation officers threatened food and drink vendors with €700 fines for not providing sinks with running water.

At the time, organiser Sharlo Vassallo said the lack of sinks was never an issue in previous years. Despite the confusion, the organisers had reached an agreement with the officials to address the issue in future editions.

Event organisers had told Times of Malta that health officials had become particularly strict about hygiene regulations, requiring sinks at all stalls handling food, whether selling freshly cooked meals or pre-packed sweets.

This year, the organisers of Natalis Notabilis are prepared to bring festive cheer while leaving last year’s challenges behind, complete with sinks at every stall.

The market will be held until December 15.