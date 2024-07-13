Updated 12.30pm

A total of 80 'excess deaths' were recorded during a heatwave that hit Malta last year, Charmaine Gauci said on Saturday, urging people to look out for vulnerable and elderly people as the temperature soars in the coming weeks.

The Superintendent of Public Health was answering questions by Andrew Azzopardi on RTK103, hours after the Met Office issued a warning as temperatures are set to rise to 35°C over the weekend before climbing to 36°C by Tuesday.

Throughout the weekend, the temperature is expected to feel like 38°C, and by Tuesday, it will go up to 41°C.

The warning is a reminder of soaring temperatures experienced last year when Malta struggled through a heatwave that lasted 10 days. The temperature had peaked on July 24 at 42.7°C.

Times of Malta had reported that throughout that month, 21 deaths were registered with the National Mortality Register indicating dehydration/ hyperthermia as the main cause of death.

But on Saturday, Prof Gauci said a total of 80 'excess deaths' were recorded over 10 days from July 24 onwards, when compared to the same time the previous year.

'Excess deaths' refer to the number of deaths from all causes during a crisis above and beyond what we would have expected to see under 'normal' conditions. No heat wave was recorded from July 24 onwards in 2022.

Not all 80 deaths were directly linked to heat exhaustion and dehydration. The number includes deaths of people suffering from longterm conditions such as respiratory diseases who had their condition exacerbated by the heatwave.

Prof Gauci recalled she was at casualty on the night of July 24 of 2023.

"The ambulance personnel usually receive between 120 and 150 calls a day. On July 24 they received 250. I have never seen casualty like that," Prof Gauci said.

She said that last year's experience was a "warning" for all.

Sadly, during that same week (week 30 of 2023), 44% of the deaths happened at private residences, meaning the people passed away before medical personnel could help treat them, Prof Gauci said.

None of the deaths were recorded at homes for the elderly.

"I urge you, if you know a neighbour with no relatives or friends who visit them, give them a call or visit them yourself. If they don't answer, call the health authorities for assistance," she appealed.

Prof Gauci also warned against leaving elderly and vulnerable relatives, and pets, in cars while running errands.

Senior citizens are especially vulnerable to heat stress, as older bodies find it harder to adjust to rapid shifts in temperature.

Prof Gauci's team has already been in touch with homes for the elderly, the prison authorities and education personnel to raise awareness about the dangers of increasing temperatures.

COVID cases

In the radio interview Prof Gauci also briefly addressed concern about increasing cases of COVID.

Last month, Times of Malta reported an increase in infections and three deaths throughout the month. However, Health Minister Jo-Etienne Abela cautioned that there was no reason to be concerned about the surge.

Prof Gauci similarly assured there was no cause for alarm.

She urged people with COVID to remain home until 24 hours after the symptoms went away.

She acknowledged that people who got COVID over the past months or years were still suffering consequences, known as 'long-COVID symptoms', including youths who used to jog every day before the pandemic and who nowadays run out of breath while climbing the stairs.

On Saturday morning, the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate issued its warning.

It urged people to look out for signs of dehydration: increased thirst, a dry mouth, dark urine, and passing urine less frequently and in small amounts.

High temperatures can also lead to heat exhaustion: common symptoms include feeling weak, faint, or sick; headaches; dizziness; nausea and vomiting; muscle cramps; heavy sweating; and intense thirst.

For medical advice in such cases call 2123 1231.

Heat stroke is when the body is no longer able to cool itself. It is less common but more serious, and untreated symptoms include a high temperature, confusion, dizziness, seizures, and loss of consciousness.

Heatstroke can cause serious damage to the body and can even lead to death. Call 112 for emergency care.

The heat can affect everyone, but some people run a greater risk of serious harm, including older people, especially those over 75 years of age, babies and young children, people with chronic conditions such as kidney, respiratory, or heart conditions, people with mental health problems, and people who work outside.

The directorate recommends:

Avoiding going out during hot periods of the day, usually between 11am and 4pm.

Staying in the coolest parts of the home and at work.

Close curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler.

Drink plenty of water to replace fluids lost through sweating, and eat more cold food, such as salads.

Avoid dehydrating liquids such as alcohol, coffee, tea, and caffeinated soft drinks.

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing .

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day; either opt for indoor physical activity or carry out your physical activity in the morning when it is coolest.

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen, and wear a hat if you must go out in the heat.

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children, or animals.

Stay in an air-conditioned room during a heat wave.

Seek medical advice if you have any concerns.

Check on older relatives, neighbours and friends, especially if they live alone, and make sure they can keep cool during the heatwave.

More information on how to beat the heat here.