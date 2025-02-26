A teacher from a government school was told off by their headmaster after she spoke out publicly against a new Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) system that introduced constant assessments.

However, Maths teacher Joanna Mallia defended her headmaster telling Times of Malta he was just following orders of “someone from above”.

Last week, on Jon Mallia’s programme Il-Każin fuq Tokis, Joanna Mallia warned Education Minister Clifton Grima that the new system was putting immense pressure on students.

In September, the Education Ministry issued new rules saying that teachers must receive written permission to speak to the media.

The policy states that educators who obtain permission to speak to the media must ensure their comments reflect Education Ministry policies and objectives and refrain from promoting their personal opinions or making statements that might be perceived as politically biased.

Following this programme, Joanna Mallia was called into the headmaster’s office on Tuesday.

“I didn’t ask for permission because I was not representing the school, I was representing myself,” she told Times of Malta.

Mallia insisted she did nothing wrong as she was simply stating the truth.

“If something isn’t right, I’ll say it,” she said.

Under the new system, 30% of the SEC (O Level) final grade now comes from ongoing assessments conducted over the final three years of secondary school, while the final written examination accounts for 70%.

Questions were sent to the Ministry.