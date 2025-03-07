Ten environmental and heritage NGOs on Friday raised the alarm over proposed "dangerous" amendments to the Development Notification Order

Last month, the Planning Authority presented proposed changes to the DNO to facilitate greening projects by government agencies, local councils, and other public entities.

Under the proposed changes, many greening projects to create public recreational areas could proceed with a DNO rather than full planning permits.

Such projects range from the development of playgrounds to parks, planting of trees, building water reservoirs, installing lighting or CCTV and art installations.

DNO procedures generally take weeks to complete, as opposed to the several months that full planning permission requires.

On Friday, 10 NGOs said despite the "misleading title" of Class 24 Greening Projects, the legal change was not about greening.

The change, they said, was about giving authorities and developers free rein to construct limitless structures, facilities, and installations - without public scrutiny or appeal.

"Under this proposal, Project Green and other entities would be granted unchecked power to build in Outside Development Zones and urban areas through a backdoor mechanism that bypasses established planning policies. This is unacceptable and must be stopped.

"The proposed amendments allow for unlimited structures, installations, hard landscaping, and even permanent demountable facilities - without any height, volume, or material restrictions. This could pave the way for the proliferation of commercial structures in ODZs, the degradation of protected areas, and the destruction of Malta’s remaining green spaces."

They warned that one of the most alarming aspects was the provision that nullified all existing safeguards under the Local Plan and other regulatory frameworks.

"With the stroke of a pen, the PA is proposing lawlessness, eliminating crucial environmental and public oversight," they claimed.

"Instead of enhancing public spaces, these changes serve as a smokescreen for unregulated construction, trampling on Malta’s natural and cultural heritage."

They recalled the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia, where they said, an unscrutinised DNO led to unsafe and unchecked construction practices. Despite the Board of Inquiry’s recommendation to eliminate such loopholes, the government is now attempting to expand this reckless system, they added.

"We call on the government to withdraw these dangerous amendments immediately and commit to genuine environmental restoration instead of greenwashing destructive policies."

The organisations are Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, The Archaeological Society Malta, The Ramblers' Association of Malta and Wirt Għawdex.